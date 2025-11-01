Bigg Boss 19 Voting List Week 10: Which Nominated Contestant Is Going To Exit This Week? Voting Poll Update

Bigg Boss 19 Voting List Week 10: Ever since its grand launch on Colors TV in August, Bigg Boss 19 has taken over television screens and social media feeds alike. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show has been topping TRP charts week after week, sparking constant discussions, memes, and fan debates across the internet.

Bigg Boss 19 has delivered everything fans love about Bigg Boss - explosive fights, unexpected alliances, emotional breakdowns, and dramatic twists that keep audiences glued to their screens. Every episode adds a fresh layer of suspense and entertainment, making Season 19 one of the most unpredictable and talked-about editions yet.

Adding to the excitement is the show's star-studded lineup. With big names like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari, the house is buzzing with diverse personalities and strong game strategies.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10: COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

As Bigg Boss 19 enters its tenth week, the intensity inside the house has skyrocketed. This week, nine contestants have found themselves on the chopping block - Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik, facing the risk of eviction.

With so many strong contenders nominated together, fans have taken to social media in full force to campaign for their favorites. Voting polls have been buzzing with activity as supporters rally to keep their chosen contestants safe from elimination.

BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING LIST: WILL PRANIT MORE LEAVE THIS WEEK?

The countdown to another fiery Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 has begun, and excitement among fans is at its peak. As per early online voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik remain the top contenders, enjoying massive audience support. Pranit More and Tanya Mittal also continue to hold strong, thanks to their steady fan following since the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt finds herself in the mid-zone, where her position could swing either way depending on last-minute votes. At the lower end of the popularity chart, the tension is palpable. Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are battling to stay in the competition, with reports suggesting that either Malti or Kunickaa might face eviction this week.

Although these polls are unofficial, they've generated huge online buzz, keeping fans hooked to every update. Amid all this, there are reports that Pranit More has left the show on medical grounds. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.