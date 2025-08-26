Bigg Boss 19 Nominations Week 1: Gaurav Khanna & 6 Others Nominated For Eviction In First Week? DEETS

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants: Bigg Boss 19 is finally here, and it has already taken over Colors TV and JioHotstar with full energy and excitement. The new season, hosted by Salman Khan, started streaming on August 24 and instantly created a buzz among fans. With the popularity of Bigg Boss 18, which crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, expectations were sky-high for the nineteenth edition, and the show hasn't disappointed.

Bigg Boss 19 opened with 16 contestants from television, films, and the digital world stepping inside the house. Among them are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Malik, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik among others. The mix of celebrities and influencers has already sparked curiosity, hinting at plenty of drama, clashes, and fun moments ahead.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1 NOMINATIONS TASK

Bigg Boss 19 has just kicked off, but the drama has already started building inside the house. Even with only two episodes streamed so far, tensions are rising among contestants. In the August 25 episode, audiences saw several arguments as Bigg Boss asked them to eliminate one housemate on the very first day.

The majority took Farrzana's name, after which Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house. However, she was later seen entering the secret room. These early twists have already set the tone for what promises to be an eventful season.

Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss will bring the very first nominations task in the upcoming episodes. While there's still no update on the task yet, it is expected to intensify rivalries and test early alliances inside the house. With fights, drama, and the game of survival already in motion, Bigg Boss 19 is quickly proving why it is called India's most controversial reality show.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 1 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS' NAMES LEAKED

While the live feed has kept the suspense intact, social media is already buzzing with updates. A viral tweet has surfaced online, allegedly revealing the names of contestants nominated in the very first week of Bigg Boss 19. Though the makers have not confirmed anything yet, the post has sparked major curiosity among fans who are eager to know which housemates are in danger of elimination in Week 1.

According to a Bigg Boss Tak X (earlier known as Twitter) post, a total of seven BB 19 Contestants have been nominated for elimination in the first week: Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, and Pranit More.

Take a look at the viral post here:

However, the update has not been officially confirmed. Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episode to know whether the viral news about nominations is true or just another rumor.

Are you liking Bigg Boss 19? Share your views in the comments section below.