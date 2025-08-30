Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar OTT Streaming Week 1: Where & How To Watch Salman Khan’s First WKV Online? STEPS

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Online Streaming: Bigg Boss Season 19 has quickly become the most talked-about reality show on Indian television. Airing on Colors TV with Salman Khan once again as the dynamic host, the season promises nonstop drama, surprising twists, and exciting clashes inside the house.

This year, the competition is fiercer than ever with 16 celebrities locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Well-known TV stars and popular faces like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Baseer Ali among others are already making headlines for their strategies and confrontations.

Launched last week, Bigg Boss 19 has already delivered high-voltage drama and continues to keep viewers hooked. Amid all this, the time for the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has come.

BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WEEKEND KA VAAR: SALMAN KHAN TO DISCUSS FARRHANA'S COMEBACK?

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is only getting bigger with each passing day. For those unaware, housemates evicted co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt on the very first day. However, the makers introduced a twist by sending her to the secret room, where she saw what others were doing or discussing in the main house.

In Friday's (August 29) episode, she finally returned to the house and indulged in ugly fights with Baseer and Pranit.

After an interesting week, the first Weekend Ka Vaar is here with Salman Khan ready to address the growing tension among contestants. With back-to-back confrontations, surprise twists, and emotional moments, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promises plenty of drama.

While fans can enjoy the episodes on Colors TV, many prefer the ease of digital viewing. For those who like to keep up with the show on their devices, Bigg Boss 19 is also available to stream online, ensuring you don't miss any of the high-voltage entertainment.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR OTT STREAMING: WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH ONLINE IN WEEK 1?

If you're excited about the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19, you can catch all the action not only on Colors TV but also online. The WKV episodes will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm tonight (August 30) and tomorrow (August 31). The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will stream on the platform every Saturday and Sunday. The same episodes later air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Wondering how to watch Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes online? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to make it easier:

Step 1: Download the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV if you haven't already.

Step 2: Pick a subscription plan that suits your needs and complete the payment process.

Step 3: After successful payment, open the app and search for Bigg Boss (Hindi) using the search bar.

Step 4: Go to the Bigg Boss 19 section and select this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

That's it! Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy all the drama, surprises, and Salman Khan's fiery hosting in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss Season 19.