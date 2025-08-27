Bigg Boss 19: What Does Tanya Mittal Do For Living? Net Worth & More As Fans Call Out Her 'Hypocricy'

Tanya Mittal Profession: Tanya Mittal is currently the talk of the reality TV world. Ever since the premiere of Bigg Boss 19, she has been making headlines, mainly for flaunting her wealth. She was seen claiming that she has always had bodyguards by her side, and later added that she is used to being addressed as 'Boss,' 'Ma'am,' or 'Tanya ji.' Naturally, this attitude has made several housemates uncomfortable. Meanwhile, viewers outside the house are left wondering: what does Tanya Mittal actually do in real life? How does she earn her living? Let's take a closer look at her career, net worth, and more.

Bigg Boss 19: What Does Tanya Mittal Do For A Living?

Tanya Mittal was born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She received her basic education at Vidya Public School in Gwalior and later pursued a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University.

Tanya began her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19. By then, she had already started building her presence on social media. She launched her handbag and handcuff business, Handmade Love, starting with just Rs. 500.

Tanya represented India as Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018 in Lebanon, which opened several new opportunities for her. She was later seen speaking at multiple TEDx platforms, where she shared her inspirational journey.

Tanya is the Associate Director of a community named Bliss Foundation that works on improving impoverished. As per BollywoodShaadis, Tanya has adopted a small village in Gwalior where she serves as the foster mother to two children.

Tanya Mittal Net Worth

Tanya Mittal reportedly has a net worth of around Rs. 2 crores. Her primary sources of income include her business, revenue generated from advertisements on her business ventures, and her social media platforms. She also endorses various brands and earns well from them. Additionally, she travels to different countries for promotional work.

Tanya Mittal has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, and she calls herself a "public figure." Tanya explains herself as Miss Asia 2018, an entrepreneur, podcaster, and cultural explorer.

Bigg Boss 19 Viewers Call Out Tanya Mittal's 'Hypocrisy'

After Bigg Boss 19 and Tanya Mittal's statements on the show, fans have started digging up her old videos. One user shared a clip in a Reddit thread where Tanya is seen filming a "Get Ready With Me" video, wearing a backless blouse in front of the camera. The user then added a contrasting clip from the Bigg Boss house, where Tanya says she is not comfortable being an actress because it requires wearing different kinds of clothes and doing scenes that might make her family uncomfortable. Posting both videos side by side, the user wrote, "The hypocrisy of Tanya Mittal."