BB19: What's Tanya Mittal's Educational Qualification? Old Video Resurfaces After 6 Lac/Month Salary Claim

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Educational Qualification: Reality TV has always been a cocktail of drama, emotions, and unpredictable personalities-and Bigg Boss 19 is no exception. This season has taken the chaos a notch higher, with fans glued to their screens, dissecting every interaction, fight, and alliance. Amid the high-octane action, one name continues to dominate headlines and conversations-Tanya Mittal.

Her arrival was bold, her statements even bolder. Whether you're cheering her on or questioning her authenticity, one thing's certain: Tanya is this season's ultimate talking point. From the moment Tanya Mittal stepped into the Bigg Boss house, it was clear she wasn't here to play safe. Her demand to be addressed as "ma'am" because "everyone calls me boss" set the tone for what viewers could expect-unapologetic confidence and a flair for the dramatic.

Soon after, she dropped jaw-dropping claims, such as having over 150 bodyguards and a wardrobe that takes up an entire floor of her house. While these statements became viral content gold, they also sparked debates on whether Tanya was being brutally honest or simply building a larger-than-life persona for the cameras.

Bigg Boss 19: What Is Tanya Mittal's Educational Qualification?

Beyond the glitz and controversy, Tanya Mittal's journey before Bigg Boss 19 is quite impressive. A native of Gwalior, she is the founder of Handmade With Love by Tanya, a brand that began with just ₹500 and now boasts a valuation in crores. From designer clutches to sarees, her homegrown label is a reflection of her belief in Indian craftsmanship and self-made success.

According to Zee News, Tanya Mittal completed her schooling at Vidya Public School, after which she pursued her graduation in architecture from Chandigarh University.

Tanya Mittal's Old Video About Her Educational Qualification Resurfaces

As claimed by Times Now, Tanya Mittal's monthly salary is estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh per month. Amidst this, an old video of the entrepreneur talking about her being a proud "12th pass" has resurfaced on the internet.

In the video, shared by Josh Talks Hindi, the 26-year-old is heard saying, "To main eek aur nayi journey start kari. Us journey mai, maine apne ap ko sundar banaya aur India ko represent kiya. Miss Asia ka crown jeeta, jo India ne 12 saal me pehli baar jeeta tha. Aaj bhi jab log mujhse puchte hai ki mai kaha tak padhi hu, mai bohot confidently kehti hu ki main sirf 12th pass hu, maine graduation nahi kari hai."

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Education: Who Is The Most Qualified?

As reported by Zee News, actor and writer Zeishan Quadri did BBA in Meerut, while Amaal apparently holds a B.Com degree from N.M. College, Mumbai. Meanwhile, Baseer is said to have done his graduation from St. Mary's College in Hyderabad. Ashnoor Kaur completed a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) degree from Jai Hind College and Master Chef India winner Gaurav Khanna apparently pursued a degree in Master of Business.

According to Her Zindagi, Bhojpuri actress Neelam completed her schooling at Patna's St. Michael's High School. Social media stars Awez Darbar graduated from LTM College and Nagma Mirajkar did her Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Mumbai. Mridul Tiwari completed his graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Former actress Kunickaa Sadanand, a practicing lawyer, completed her LLB (2018) and LLM (2020). She also appeared for the AOR (Advocate-on-Record) exam last year. This allows her to practice in the Supreme Court.

As per reports, actor Abhishek Bajaj completed his education (schooling + college) in Delhi. On the other hand, Nehal reportedly earned her B.Com degree from Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Mumbai. Polish model-turned-actress Natalia holds a Master's degree in International Business from the University of Warsaw. Reportedly, she also studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York.