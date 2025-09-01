Bigg Boss 19: What Is Tanya Mittal's Monthly Salary? Inside The ‘Handmade Love’ Owner’s Earnings

Tanya Mittal's Monthly Salary: All eyes are currently on Bigg Boss Season 19, and Tanya Mittal has quickly become a standout contestant. According to a report by The Times of India, Tanya holds the title of the "Youngest Millionaire Entrepreneur" and is said to have a net worth of approximately Rs. 2 crores.

In a recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur were pitted against each other in a segment determining who had a greater superiority complex. The majority of housemates voted for Tanya, making Ashnoor the winner of the task.

Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants have claimed that Tanya Mittal believes she is superior to others in the house, often bringing up her wealth in conversations. She is frequently seen boasting about having personal bodyguards and not doing household chores, as she has staff to take care of them. Curious about Tanya Mittal's monthly income? Let's take a closer look at her earnings and salary, especially in light of her constant references to her luxurious lifestyle.

Bigg Boss 19: What Is Tanya Mittal's Monthly Salary?

According to a report by OneIndia, Tanya Mittal earns approximately Rs. 6 lakh per month. The majority of her income comes from her business ventures, while additional earnings come from travel, tourism, and religious endorsements. She is now also earning a significant amount from her stint on Bigg Boss.

Tanya Mittal started her brand, Handmade Love, with just Rs. 500 in her pocket. In one of her older Josh Talks videos, she shared that she used to lie to her family and take an early morning train to Delhi to buy supplies for her art and craft business.

Tanya Mittal Brand

Tanya Mittal started her brand 'Handmade Love By Tanya' at an early age. Shop from her official website here- Click here. Handmade Love sells personalized gifts, clothing (mainly ethnic- saree, suit, and kurti), home decor, and personalized gifts.

Tanya Mittal Net Worth

With the reported monthly salary of Rs. 6 lakh, Tanya Mittal's net worth is calculated to be around 2 crores.

Tanya Mittal got the spotlight as she was struck in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh stampede. Recalling the moment back then, she claimed to be saving many women and children's lives. "Even my Boss persona felt helpless," Tanya recalled as she talked about her Maha Kumbh experience.