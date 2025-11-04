Bigg Boss 19 Winner: BB19 Winner Name LEAKED Online? Viral Photo Shows Glimpse Of Top 5 Finalists

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amaal_mallik, @farrhana_bhatt, @gauravkhannaofficial

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Name Leaked: The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 has been getting heated up with each passing day. After Pranit More's sudden exit over his health scare, the dynamics between the BB19 housemates are taking new turns. As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale (unless the show gets an extension), reports of the winner's name allegedly leaking online have sent shockwaves among fans. The sudden leak has also triggered a wave of backlash, with viewers accusing the makers of being biased and calling the show "scripted."

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Name LEAKED Online: THIS Contestant To Win Salman Khan-Hosted BB19?

From favouritism to bias allegations, Bigg Boss has often found itself at the centre of controversies over the years. Now, as tension brews inside the Bigg Boss 19 house ahead of this week's nomination task, a new storm has hit the internet. A viral screenshot, allegedly from Wikipedia, has surfaced online showing Gaurav Khanna as the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19!

The unexpected leak has taken social media by surprise, leaving fans divided - while some are convinced it's a genuine slip-up, others believe it's just another edit made by overenthusiastic users. Either way, the buzz around the possible "leaked winner" has only added to the drama surrounding this season.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalist: Who Is The First Runner-Up?

The leaked screenshot, now going viral across social media, allegedly reveals the complete finalist ranking of Bigg Boss 19. According to the image, Abhishek Bajaj is listed as the first runner-up, while Farrhana Bhat holds the third spot. If the viral post is to be believed, Amaal Mallik reportedly secures the fourth position, followed by Tanya Mittal, who is mentioned as the sixth finalist on the chart.

Is Bigg Boss 19 Scripted?

Reacting to the viral pic, one of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, "Bigg Boss 19 ki script hui Leak👀

Kya winner aur evictions pehle se decide hain? 🤔🔥". Meanwhile, another one wrote, ""OMG! Is Bigg Boss 19 already scripted? Are the winner and evictions all pre-decided by the makers?""