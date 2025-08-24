Bigg Boss Season 19: Who is Ashnoor Kaur? Child Star Turned Reality TV Debutant, Fans Wishes 'Best Wishes'

Who is Ashnoor Kaur: Bigg Boss Season 19 is here! With fresh faces on board, there's guaranteed drama and entertainment waiting to unfold with the launch of the new season. Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official contestant lineup.

Ahead of the season's premiere, the names of some contestants have already been revealed, and one of them is Ashnoor Kaur. As you gear up for the grand premiere, let's take a look at who Ashnoor Kaur is and what she does for a living.

Bigg Boss Season 19: Who is Ashnoor Kaur?

Ashnoor Kaur is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and has reportedly been working since the age of six. She began her career in television with the show Jhansi Ki Rani. Later, she appeared in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. Bigg Boss 19 will mark Ashnoor Kaur's debut in the world of reality television.

One of her childhood clips recently went viral on social media, featuring six-year-old Ashnoor in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the scene, as the original Gopi goes to her sasural after the wedding, little Ashnoor is seen running behind the car, calling out, "Gopi ben, Gopi ben..."

Ashnoor was born on May 3, 2004. She is just 24 years old as of 2025. At such a young age, Ashnoor has a huge 9.7 M followers on Instagram. Ashnoor calls herself an Opacarophile | Cynophilist, a person who loves sunsets and someone who is fond of dogs.

Ashnoor recently hinted about her appearance in Bigg Boss 19. She uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Au revoir🤍🏃🏻‍♀️‍➡️ Need all your love, support & blessings!!! #ItBegins." Fans started wishing the best wishes to the actress in the comment section. One wrote, "Best wishes forever my cutie ash ❤️❤️❤️." Another commented, "Good luck❤️✨."