Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination (Week 1) Today Episode: Who Will Get Eliminated In First Week? BIG TWIST

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination Week 1: Zee TV's newest reality show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, kicked off earlier this week and has quickly grabbed viewers' attention. With its drama, twists, and engaging moments, the show is becoming more exciting day by day.

Now, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is set to raise the stakes with its very first maha pariksha (grand challenge), promising high emotions and intense competition ahead. For those unaware, the task started in last night's (August 9) episode with a few contestants performing it. The remaining girls will participate in the task in tonight's (August 10) fun-filled episode.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON WEEK 1: 5 CONTESTANTS IN DANGER ZONE; WHO WILL GET SAFE?

Since the beginning, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants have been performing daily tasks after which the winner is announced as the 'Chhori Number 1' along with the power to put one co-contestant in the danger zone. After the daily tasks, five participants are currently unsafe: Krishna Shroff, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, and Anita Hassanandani.

In yesterday's episode, the Chhoriyan were asked to save one among the unsafe contestants. The results will be announced tonight, after which the first elimination is likely to take place in the competition. Yes, you read that right!

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON WEEK 1 EVICTION: WHO WILL GET EVICTED IN THIS WEEK'S ELIMINATION EPISODE?

The excitement around Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is heating up as the first elimination round draws closer. Fans are eagerly guessing which contestant might be leaving the stage in Week 1. To keep the suspense alive, the makers have dropped a thrilling promo, teasing a weekend packed with surprises. Contestants are leaving no stone unturned to perform the best in the 'maha pariksha' and get safe.

Since the competition has just started with the girls shifting to their new 'basera' just two days back, there are higher chances of a no-elimination twist this time. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!