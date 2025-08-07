Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today (Aug 7) Episode: Who Will Win Bullock Cart Task? Who Will Join Anjuum In Danger?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode Twist:

Amid huge expectations, Zee TV's brand new reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon premiered earlier this week and has been entertaining viewers for the past few weeks. Getting more interesting with each passing day, the show is about to shift gears with a brand-new challenge that's got wheels, weight, and a whole lot of wobble!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 7) EPISODE OF CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON?

In tonight's (August 7) episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the celebrity contestants - Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the twins Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra, take on the Bullock Cart Challenge. Yes, you read that right!

After days of learning the ropes of rural life, the girls must prove their mettle, desi style, by driving a traditional bullock cart through the village's uneven terrain. From navigating bumpy paths to making perfect U-turns, stopping at traffic signals, loading supplies, and dashing back to the finish line, the task demands control, speed, and a whole lot of balance.

Before the race, the chhoriyan will get training from the villagers on how to handle the bullock-cart, but once the whistle blows, it's mayhem! With carts wobbling, supplies tumbling, and even bullocks stopping for mid-task snacks, it's the funniest, most unpredictable challenge yet.

And it's not just about completing the task, it's about speed. The fastest contestant takes the crown of 'Chhori No. 1' while the slowest risks in danger. Now, it'll be interesting to see who will take the reins like a true gaon ki queen? Who will mess up under pressure? And who will be left eating dust?

WHO WILL JOIN ANJUUM FAAKIN IN DANGER ZONE AFTER BULLOCK KART TASK?

In last night's (August 6) episode, Rameet Sandhu won the chicken task and came out of the danger zone. Interestingly, Erika Packard was the best performer and was declared the Chhori No 1. After winning the task, she got the opportunity to send one girl in danger zone by pouring a bucket of cow dung on her.

She sent Anjuum in the danger zone. Now, it'll be interesting to see who will join her in danger after the bullock cart task.

Keep watching Chhoriyan Chali Gaon every day, airing at 9:30 PM only on Zee TV!