Chhoriyan Chali Gaon EXCLUSIVE: Will Rameet Sandhu Ever Participate In Bigg Boss? Calls Maera 'Drama Queen'

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Fame Rameet Sandhu Exclusive: One of the most talked-about contestants on Zee TV's ongoing reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is none other than Rameet Sandhu, the UK-born Punjabi singer who's bringing global flair to rural India. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Rannvijay Singha, the show has been making waves for its fresh and unique concept - blending city-bred girls with village life in a raw, unscripted setup. Rameet, known for her bubbly charm and infectious energy, quickly became a fan favorite with her spirited personality and go-getter attitude. Though she faced elimination earlier in the season, she made a stunning comeback as a wild card entrant, and once again managed to steal the spotlight - and the audience's hearts.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, the 30-year-old British-Indian singer-actress-model got candid on her TV reality show debut with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, her first-ever experience in a 'gaon' and called Maera Mishra a "drama queen".

Following her second elimination from Zee TV's buzzworthy reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Rameet Sandhu sat down for an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, opening up about her journey, emotions, and candid opinions - and she didn't hold back.

The UK-born Punjabi singer, who re-entered the show as a wild card and once again won viewers over with her vibrant charm, addressed the dynamics inside the house, even calling fellow contestant Maera Mishra a "drama queen." She added, "Maera entered as a wildcard contestant. She wasn't part of the initial weeks, which were the toughest. She didn't experience what the rest of us went through."

When she was asked if she had the power to eliminate right now, she didn't waste any time and quickly replied, "Chinky-Minky".

EXCLUSIVE: Will Rameet Sandhu Ever Participate In Bigg Boss?

In the same interview, Rameet Sandhu also expressed her wish to explore more Indian reality TV shows. Even though she is currently focusing on releasing her Punjabi songs, she stated that she would love to participate in Indian shows like 'Bigg Boss', 'The Traitors India' and 'Rise And Fall'.