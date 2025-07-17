Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Who Is Rameet Sandhu? All About UK-Born Artist Making Her Indian TV Debut

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: The wait is finally coming to an end! Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is all set to make its much-awaited debut tonight (August 3), on Zee TV and Zee5. With just a few hours to go, anticipation is running high as viewers gear up to witness a unique reality show that brings together 11 celebrity women, ready to leave behind their urban comforts for a taste of rural life.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises drama, emotional moments, and unexpected twists right from the start. Among the confirmed contestants is Rameet Sandhu, who is ready to take on this new challenge. As the journey begins, all eyes are on how these city women adapt to the simplicity-and struggles-of village living.

Are you wondering who is Rameet Sandhu? Here's all you need to know about the UK-born artist making her Indian TV debut with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON CONTESTANTS: WHO IS RAMEET SANDHU?

One of the most intriguing names in this season's lineup is Rameet Sandhu, a British-Indian actress, singer, and model. Born and raised in the UK, Rameet has lived and worked in various global cities, enjoying a fast-paced, modern lifestyle. However, for the first time, she's stepping out of her comfort zone to embrace a more authentic experience.

She will be living in a rural Indian village with minimal conveniences, ready to trade luxury for a connection to a more genuine, culturally rich way of life. Rameet is known for seamlessly blending Punjabi cultural energy with a modern global sensibility, which will enable her to offer an artistic voice that is both grounded and contemporary.

In the show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, her core strengths-emotional intelligence, adaptability, and a deep desire to rediscover her roots, will significantly shape her journey. That's not all, this marks her first-ever reality show, making the experience even more personal and transformative.

Speaking about her participation, Rameet said, "This show has a very different concept, and since it's my first-ever reality show, I'm really excited. I was born in the UK, and I now live in Dubai, so going to a village feels like a really big challenge to me. My dad is also very happy that I said yes to the show-he feels it's a great opportunity for me to reconnect with my roots and learn new things. I've prepared myself both mentally and physically to live without my phone, away from my family, and adjust to a new way of living. I've seen Rannvijay in many reality shows, he's amazing at what he does and has such a strong personality. What I admire most is how he listens to the contestants and really understands them. I'll try my best to give it my all and hope the audience sends me lots of love and support. More than anything, I hope to win their hearts."

RAMEET SANDHU INSTAGRAM ID & FOLLOWERS: HOW POPULAR IS RAMEET ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

For those unaware, Rameet owns an Instagram profile, with the username rameet_sandhu, and has over 552k followers.

As Rameet steps into this immersive rural journey, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will test not just her survival skills but her spirit. With her artistic flair, grounded humility, and unfiltered determination, viewers will witness a never-seen-before side of her-one that grows with every challenge.

Keep watching this space for more updates!