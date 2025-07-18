Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Who Is Dolly Javed? All About Uorfi Javed’s Baby Sister Making Her TV Debut

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere: Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the much-awaited reality show, is all set to premiere tonight (August 3), on Zee TV and Zee5. Bringing a fresh concept to television, the show features 11 celebrity women stepping away from their city lives to take on the challenges of rural living.

One of the confirmed contestants of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is Dolly Javed, the baby sister of social media sensation Uprfi Javed. Yes, you read that right! Are you wondering who Dolly Javed is and what her profession is? Well, we've fetched the details about here here.

WHO IS DOLLY JAVED? HERE'S ALL ABOUT UORFI JAVED'S SISTER

Among the participants is digital star Dolly Javed, who brings her trademark charm and unapologetic confidence to the screen. While she may be the younger sister of internet personality Uorfi Javed, Dolly has carved out her own space with a distinct fashion sensibility, candid content, and a relatable online persona that deeply resonates with the Gen Z across the country.

She gained further recognition after winning a well-known digital reality show, showcasing her confidence and appeal. She also won JioHostar show 7 Days Live with Lovekesh Kataria.

With Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Dolly also marks her television debut in a reality show, takes a new challenge, stepping far outside her comfort zone into a setting where there are no filters, no edits, and no retakes.

Dolly Javed said, "I feel truly honoured to be a part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. I'm super excited because, for the first time, I'll get to connect with a mass audience, people from all over India. This show is giving me a rare opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and experience something completely different, something I might never have chosen for myself. I could have never imagined myself doing chores and tasks in a village setting, like handling cow dung! To prepare for the show and to keep a little bit of 'me' with me, I've packed some skincare, haircare essentials, and a few fashion must-haves."

DOLLY JAVED SOCIAL MEDIA POPULARITY: INSTAGRAM PROFILE & FOLLOWERS

For those unaware, Dolly Javed owns an Instagram profile with the username '_dollyjaved' and has over 141k followers.

