'The Only Right Swipte...': Did Tejasswi Take Indirect Dig At Karan's Ex Anusha? Fans Go Wild Over Her Caption

Tejasswi Prakash Birthday Wish For Karan Kundrra: With a massive fan following, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, fondly called TejRan by their fans, are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Known for painting the town red with their cute PDA and mushy Instagram posts, the duo constantly keeps fans swooning over their chemistry. Recently, Tejasswi took to Instagram to wish "Sunny" on his birthday. The handsome hunk celebrated his 41st birthday on October 11, and fans were eagerly waiting for Teju's birthday post for Karan. True to her reputation, Tejasswi's Instagram caption didn't just express love; it sent social media into a frenzy... in a savage way.

Tejasswi Prakash Drops Special Birthday Post For Karan Kundrra

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Tejasswi Prakash shared a delightful carousel post on Instagram to celebrate Karan Kundrra's birthday. The post captured several intimate and candid moments of the couple, showcasing their love and playful chemistry. Fans were quick to flood the comments with hearts and praises, gushing over the couple's adorable bond.

Beyond the sweetness, Tejasswi's clever caption added an extra layer of intrigue, with many spotting a dig at Karan's former partner. Anusha.

The carousel not only celebrated Karan's special day but also gave fans a glimpse into the warm and fun-loving world of TejRan. Social media was abuzz, proving once again why this couple is one of Bollywood's most beloved duos.

Did Tejasswi Take An Indirect Jab At Karan's Ex Anusha Over Cheating Claims? Here's Why Fans Think So

While TejRan fans are yet to get over her special birthday post for Karan Kundrra, it is her caption that is creating a lot of buzz. She captioned her latest Instagram post, the birthday wish for her beau, "The only right swipe he does now 🤣🤣🤣

.

To the man of my dreams Happy birthday @kkundrra"

According to the fans, Tejasswi's cheeky "Right Swipe" remark was a playful and clear hint at Karan's dating app fiasco, which erupted soon after ex-gf Anusha's subtle cheating claims against him during their longterm relationship in a podcast.

In the comment section, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor replied, "Didi ko kyon toda 🤣😘🔥". Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, "That caption 😂😂😂 she knew what she was doing!!!", while another one commented, "When she said I will protect you she means it ❤️"

For those unversed, Karan Kundrra had previously hit back at Anusha in a now-deleted lengthy Instagram post.