EXCLUSIVE! Will Juhi Parmar's 'Kumkum' Return After 'Kyunki Saas' Comeback? Actress Says 'Hamara Show Aaya...'

Will There Be Kumkum 2: A lot of changes are happening in the television industry. Kumkum Bhagya is set to go off-air after an 11-year run. On the other hand, the cult classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned to television once again. Its comeback has led many to wonder whether another cult show, Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, will also make a return, with the original lead actress.

Filmibeat's video journalist, Kinnari, had the opportunity to speak with Juhi Parmar during the launch event of Zee TV show Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. During the conversation, she was asked whether her show might also return to television, just like Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Let's take a look at what she had to say.

Will There Be Kumkum 2?

The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a second season sparked excitement among fans. While the show performed well in its first week, its TRP ratings saw a noticeable dip in the second week, raising concerns. Television actress Juhi Parmar has often expressed her desire to be part of Kumkum 2, but could the recent turn of events with Kyunki influence her decision?

Filmibeat's video journalist, Kinnari, asked Juhi Parmar whether she still wants to do Kumkum 2, if it ever happens. Juhi replied, "Mai kabhi apne aap ko kisi se compare nahi karti, na maine ye compare kiya ki ye show wapas aa raha hai to ab mere show ko wapas aana chahiye....(I never compare myself with anyone, and I haven't thought that just because this show is coming back, mine should return too)." However, Juhi mentioned that whenever she is asked whether Kumkum should return, her answer is always "yes." She added, "I would love to do it, if it comes back. Should it or should it not is never something that I have gotten into, the same way we can never compare the fate of the show with whatever happened with the another show."

Juhi believes that the return of a show depends on many factors, including the storyline, so there is no point in comparing two shows. "Agar hamara show aaya to wo kaisa hoga, wo samay hi batayega," said Juhi in the end.