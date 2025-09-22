Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhi & Others Play Leads

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Real Names Of Actors: Zee TV is all set to launch its brand-new drama Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan tonight (September 22), bringing an emotional family story to television screens. The show has already managed to spark excitement among viewers through its impactful promos and talented cast.

Carrying a storyline filled with drama, challenges, and deep emotions, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan promises to touch hearts from the very beginning. With its blend of family drama and powerful performances, the show is expected to become a must-watch for audiences looking for fresh content on TV.

As anticipation reaches its peak, fans can finally experience the journey of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan tonight, a show that is ready to win viewers over with its unique storytelling and emotional depth.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN: STORYLINE AND CAST

Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Dramaa, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan highlights the strength of women and the unbreakable bond of family.

At the heart of the show is Ganga Mai, played by Shubhangi Latkar. Though abandoned by her husband for not giving birth to a son, she chooses not to bow down to societal pressures. Instead, she raises her three daughters with immense love, resilience, and dignity.

Despite her lack of formal education, Ganga Mai runs a small mess in Varanasi, becoming not just the provider for her children but also a source of comfort and support for her community.

The show beautifully portrays her journey of turning pain into strength, ensuring her daughters grow up with courage and values. Calm, wise, and full of compassion, Ganga Mai stands as the emotional core of the drama.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is an adaptation of the acclaimed Kannada series Puttakana Makkalu. The cast includes Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati as Ganga Mai's daughters, while Sheizaan Khan plays a key role opposite Amandeep.

REAL NAMES OF GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN MAIN CAST

As mentioned above, seasoned actress Shubhangi Latkar takes on the titular role of Ganga Mai. On the other hand, Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati play Ganga Mai's daughters Sneha, Sahana, and Soni, respectively. Sheizan Khan is going to play the important character of Siddhu.

Keep watching this space for more updates!