Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Review: An Inspiring Saga Of A Mother Raising Daughters With Courage, Against Social Odds

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Review: Zee TV's new family drama Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Dreamiyata Entertainment, is making waves for its strong theme and impactful storytelling. Unlike many regular soaps, this show highlights a powerful subject - the struggle of women against age-old social beliefs that only sons can take responsibility for a family.

GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN PLOT REVIEW

At the heart of the story is Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar), a strong woman abandoned by her husband because she could not give him a son. Instead of breaking down, she dedicates her life to raising her three daughters - Sahana, Sneha, and Soni - with dignity and love. Together, they run a small dhaba in Varanasi, each contributing in their own way.

While Sahana manages cooking, Sneha is bold and fearless in expressing her views, and Soni looks after the finances. Their close bond makes the family relatable and inspiring. The narrative beautifully contrasts the struggles of Ganga Mai's family with the wealthy Singh household, ruled by Thakurain Durgavati Singh (Indira Krishna).

Her complicated bond with her son Siddhant "Siddhu" Singh (Sheezan Khan) mirrors loyalty, love, and the traditional expectations of a mother-son relationship. The budding romance between Siddhu and Sneha adds freshness and youthful charm, offering viewers a balance between heavy drama and lighthearted moments.

Adding more drama to the mix is Indu (Shraddha Jaiswal), Ganga Mai's husband's second wife, whose mischievous nature often stirs chaos. While she brings conflict, her lively screen presence also injects humour, making her character one of the show's highlights.

GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN PERFORMANCE REVIEW

What makes Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stand out is its Varanasi backdrop, with the ghats and cultural richness giving authenticity to every frame. The cinematography, rustic setting, and soulful title track add to its appeal.

Performances are another strong point - Sheezan Khan shines as Siddhu, Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati bring depth to their roles, while Shraddha Jaiswal's portrayal of Indu steals the spotlight. Shubhangi Latkar, the seasoned actress playing Ganga Mai, is the soul of the show.

GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN OVERALL REVIEW

Overall, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan successfully blends family drama, romance, and social issues into one engaging narrative. With its strong focus on women's empowerment and emotional storytelling, the show is poised to strike a chord with family audiences, especially women, who will relate to its heartfelt message.