Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Rumors: Is The Separation Buzz TRUE? Actress's EXPLOSIVE Reaction Goes Viral

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Rumors: Earlier this week, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, one of television's most loved couples, found themselves the subject of speculations of their marriage hitting a rough patch. Rumors swirled around that Jay and Mahhi were getting divorced after 14 years of marriage. For those unversed, the couple had tied the knot back in 2010 and welcomed their first child (biological), daughter Tara, in August 2019. They are also proud parents to two foster kids - Rajveer and Khushi

Now, after a whirlwind of speculations, Mahhi has finally broken her silence on the chatter around their divorce.

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Rumors: What Happened Between Them? Divorce Reason -

According to a report by HT, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had allegedly finalized their divorce back in July-August and also settled the custody of their children. The report claims that Mahhi's growing trust issues with Jay are the reason behind their split.

"Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon," the report stated.

Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors With Jay Bhanushali

Reports of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij getting divorced have left their fans shocked. While neither of the two has officially addressed the ongoing divorce buzz, the 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' actress's explosive reaction to an Instagram post on their divorce has caught everyone's attention.

According to a news18 report, an Instagram page had posted about their divorce and captioned it, "It's Over? After 14 years of marriage Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for a divorce

In the comment section, Mahhi shut down the divorce speculation with a fierce comment. Warning legal action, the model-turned-actress called it a "false narrative".

"Don't post false narratives.ill take legal action against this, (sic)" Mahhi commented.

For those unversed, recently, Jay Bhanushali shared an Instagram reel with daughter Tara and Mahhi dropped a comment that read, "Tara is the cutest."