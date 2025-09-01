Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will First Episode Air On Zee TV Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Episode 1 Premiere Time: Juhi Parmar is all set to make her television comeback after almost four years, and fans cannot keep calm. The popular actor, last seen on TV in Hamari Wali Good News (2021), will now be seen in Zee TV's new show Kahaani Har Ghar Ki.

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki has been creating a positive buzz ever since it was announced, and the excitement has only grown with Juhi's return to the small screen. Viewers have been eagerly waiting to watch her in her new avatar as a host.

KAHAANI HAR GHAR KI OVERVIEW: THEME AND OTHER DEETS; HERE'S WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

Zee TV is all set to touch hearts with its brand-new non-fiction show Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. Under its refreshed identity Aapka Apna ZEE, the channel is bringing a powerful series that gives Indian women a platform to share stories that are often hidden behind closed doors.

The show offers a safe and supportive space for women to speak openly about challenges they have faced - from emotional neglect and family pressures to struggles in marriage and personal sacrifices. It aims to spark conversations that many households shy away from, encouraging honesty without judgment.

Each episode highlights a real-life journey that not only inspires but also reminds viewers that every story deserves to be heard. At its heart, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki carries a meaningful message: while neglect, inequality, and broken trust can weaken relationships, empathy, communication, and accountability can lead the way to healing and stronger bonds.

KAHAANI HAR GHAR KI EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE TV?

Fans of Juhi Parmar are in for a treat as Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is finally hitting the small screen. The much-awaited first episode will air tonight (September 1) on Zee TV. The show is scheduled to be telecast at 6:30 pm, from Monday to Friday, keeping viewers hooked every evening.

Keep watching this space for more updates!