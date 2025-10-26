Laughter Chefs 3 Full Contestants List (Confirmed): Karan-Tejasswi, Elvish, Samarth & Others Join Cast - DEETS

Laughter Chefs 3 Full Contestants List: Colors TV's cooking show Laughter Chefs is counted among the most-loved shows on the small screen. Ever since Laughter Chefs 2 ended earlier this year, viewers have been desperately awaiting its third season and their wait is finally coming to an end very soon.

After the success of Season 2, the beloved celebrity cooking show is making a comeback with Laughter Chefs 3 and everyone is excited to see which celebrities are going to be a part of the new season. Well, worry not as Filmibeat has fetched all the details related to the much-awaited show here.

LAUGHTER CHEFS SEASON 3 CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS' NAME: RETURNING CAST AND NEW JOINEES

The previous seasons of Laughter Chefs earned steady rating and positive response from viewers for their lighthearted moments and celebrity camaraderie. With Season 3 too, the makers are planning the same with a mix of previous contestants and new joinees. Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmira Shah, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jural, Jannat Zubair, and Karan Kundrra are among the contestants from previous seasons of Laughter Chefs who are confirmed to return in the upcoming season.

While this development has left fans excited, many new names are joining the cast of Laughter Chefs 3 - Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, and Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee. Yes, you read that right! Also, Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh will be returning as the hosts and judges.

LAUGHTER CHEFS SEASON 3 NEW PAIRS REVEALED

Krushna Abhishek with Kashmera Shah

Abhishek Kumar with Samarth Jurel

Karan Kundrra with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

Aly Goni with Jannat Zubair

Gurmeet Choudhary with Debina Bonnerjee

Eisha Singh with Isha Malviya

Elvish Yadav with Vivian Dsena

LAUGHTER CHEFS SEASON 3 PREMIERE DATE UPDATE

Laughter Chefs 3 will replace Pati Patni Aur Panga next month. While the makers haven't yet officially confirmed the premiere date, the much-hyped show is likely to premiere on Colors TV from November 22 as the last episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga is rumoured to air on November 16.

Keep watching this space for more updates!