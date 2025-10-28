Naagin 7 UPDATE: Has Baseer Ali Bagged Villain's Role In Ektaa's Show? BB19 Star Spills Truth Post Eviction

Photo Credit: Instagram/@baseer_bob, @colorstv

Baseer Ali Naagin 7 Offer Post-Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Truth: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 left fans in complete disbelief after host Salman Khan announced a shocking double eviction. Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali were eliminated from the show on Sunday, sparking a wave of reactions online. While Nehal's exit seemed expected to some extent, it was Baseer Ali's sudden elimination that truly left fans - and even Salman himself - stunned.

Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with wild speculation. Several fan pages and gossip handles started claiming that Baseer's eviction wasn't entirely fair and that his supposed new project offer might have influenced it. According to viral reports, Baseer had allegedly been approached by producer Ektaa R. Kapoor to play the main villain in her much-awaited supernatural saga, Naagin 7.

Naagin 7 Cast Truth: Is Baseer Ali Playing The Villain? Post Eviction, Bigg Boss 19 Star Breaks Silence

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Baseer Ali was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. From his bromance with singer-composer Amaal Mallik, which became one of the show's most entertaining duos, to his love-hate chemistry with Nehal Chudasama, Baseer managed to keep the audience hooked throughout his stay. His flirty banter and playful tiffs with Farrhana Bhatt also added a dose of drama and charm to the show, often making him a trending topic on social media. And that's why his elimination came as a shock to everyone.

The rumours of Baseer being a part of Naagin 7 spread like wildfire, with many fans celebrating that their favourite reality TV star might soon be seen in one of Indian television's biggest franchises. Some even suggested that his exit from Bigg Boss 19 was "strategically planned" so he could begin work on the show. However, putting an end to all speculations, Baseer Ali has finally cleared the air.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, the Kundali Bhagya called the reports of him doing Naagin 7 an "internet speculation". He further clarified that he hasn't been offered anything regarding Naagin 7.

Naagin 7 Lead Cast, Premiere Date Update

The recently released promo clips of Naagin 7 have already stirred massive excitement among fans. Although the makers have kept the faces of the lead stars under wraps, several media reports have hinted at who might headline the upcoming season. As per online buzz, names like Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are being strongly speculated to play the main roles in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural fantasy.

According to a report by Telly Express, Naagin 7 is expected to premiere on Colors TV in November 2025.