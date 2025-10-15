Pankaj Dheer Death: Mahabharat's OG Karna's Last Insta Post Goes Viral; Sparks Emotional Tributes From Fans

Photo Credit: Instagram/@pankajdheer999

Pankaj Dheer Death: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is no more. The legendary actor passed away today (Wednesday, October 15) at the age of 68. The void left by Pankaj Dheer's passing is irreplaceable. The news has left the television and film fraternity in shock, as the actor's contribution to Indian television spans decades, leaving behind a legacy that few can match.

The news of Pankaj Dheer's demise was confirmed by CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) with an official statement that read, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

Pankaj Dheer Death Reason: What Happened To The Actor?

Pankaj Dheer's death has left everyone heartbroken. According to reports by India Today, the veteran actor had been battling cancer for quite some time. Despite his courageous fight, the illness resurfaced a few months ago, severely affecting his health. He had also undergone major surgery related to his condition, but sadly, the disease ultimately claimed his life.

In the hours following the announcement, fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor. Heartfelt tributes poured in, with fans sharing memorable clips and scenes of Karna, remembering his iconic dialogues and timeless performances

Beyond Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer enjoyed a flourishing career in television and films. He appeared in several popular TV shows, including mythological and historical dramas, and was admired for his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

Pankaj Dheer Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death

Soon after his saddening demise, Pankaj Dheer's final Instagram post has gone viral online. Shared on June 16, 2024, the post featured the legendary actor enjoying a dinner with his beloved wife, Anita Dheer, capturing a tender, personal moment.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, leaving RIP tributes and expressing their grief over the loss of the iconic Karna of Mahabharat.

Taking to the comments, one of the fans wrote, "प्रभु आपकी दिव्य आत्मा को शांति दे वहीं प्राथना ❤️", while another user commented, "Rip 😭 sir om shanti 🙏🙏".

Who Was Pankaj Dheer? Wife, Son & More

Born on November 9, 1956, Pankaj Dheer was a well-known name in the entertainment industry. From TV shows to daily soaps and movies, the actor conveyed a wide spectrum of emotions in his illustrious career spanning over 4 decades, making his characters memorable long after the credits rolled.

Pankaj Dheer was married to his wife, Anita Dheer, and is survived by their son, Nikitin Dheer, who has followed in his father's footsteps and established himself as an actor. Nikitin, known for his role as Thangabali in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express, is married to popular TV actress Kratika Sengar, making them one of Bollywood and television's well-known star families.