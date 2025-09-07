Parag Tyagi Drops Heartfelt Post For Shefali Jariwala's Dad; Late Actress's Father Kisses Daughter Face Tattoo

Photo Credit: Instagram/@paragtyagi

Parag Tyagi Emotional Post For Shefali Jariwala Father: The entertainment industry was left stunned in June when news broke of the sudden and untimely demise of popular model-turned-actress Shefali Jariwala. Known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga and her steady presence in Indian television over the years, Shefali's unexpected death has left a deep void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones.

Her passing came as a devastating blow, not only to her admirers across the country but most profoundly to her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. The couple, known for their loving bond and public support for one another, had always shared glimpses of their life together, making the loss feel personal to many. Recently, the 'Brahmarakshas' actor paid an heartfelt tribute to Shefali's dad on his birthday, which left all of her fans emotional.

Parag Tyagi Gets Late Wife Shefali Jariwala's Face Inked On His Chest

In the weeks following Shefali Jariwala's shocking death, her beloved husband, Parag Tyagi, has been sharing emotional tributes on social media posts filled with love, heartbreak, and memories that capture the essence of their relationship. Whether it's a candid photo, a handwritten note, or a throwback video, each tribute resonates deeply with fans, many of whom find themselves moved to tears.

In a moment that moved fans across the country, television actor Parag Tyagi paid a powerful and permanent tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, by getting her face tattooed on the left side of his chest. The emotional gesture has stirred hearts online, adding another layer to the profound love story they shared.

The caption of his post read, "Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it.

I want to thank Mandeep paji @addictionink47 For making it possible and doing such a wonderful job."

Parag Tyagi Emotional Birthday Post For Shefali Jariwala's Father

Even in the midst of personal grief, actor Parag Tyagi continues to show remarkable strength and emotional depth. In a touching gesture that has deeply moved fans, Parag posted a heartfelt birthday message for his late wife Shefali Jariwala's father, reaffirming the lasting bond he shares with her family.

In the video, shared by Parag on the occasion of his father-in-law's birthday, the late actress's dad is seen planting kisses on his daughter's face tattoo on Parag's chest.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Parag captioned it, "Happy birthday dad from your Shefu #shefalijariwala . I am always with u dad. Love u dad so much. Your shefu ❤️🤗"