Sampoorna Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will The First Episode Air On Star Plus Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Sampoorna Episode 1 Release Time: After the Abrar Qazi and Afiya Tayebali starrer Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad failed to make a mark, Star Plus is all set to bring fresh entertainment to its audience with its latest drama Sampoorna. Featuring Sandpita Sen and Ahem Sharma in the lead roles, the show has been gaining attention ever since its trailer dropped.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Sampoorna and now their excitement is about to be rewarded. The wait is finally over! The show is all set to make its television debut tonight (September 8) on Star Plus.

If you're wondering when and where to catch the premiere or what the show has in store, you've come to the right place. We've gathered all the details you need so you don't miss a moment of this exciting new drama.

SAMPOORNA OVERVIEW: MAIN CAST AND PLOT DETAILS; WHAT TO EXPECT

Star Plus is ready to launch its much-awaited new drama Sampoorna, a show that aims to engage viewers with its emotional storytelling and relatable characters. The show features Sandipta Sen as Mitti, a courageous yet sensitive woman whose life takes an unexpected turn.

Alongside her is Ahem Sharma playing Dr. Akash Malhotra, Mitti's loving and supportive husband, while Riya Kapoor steps in as Naina, whose sudden arrival creates tension and uncertainty in their marriage.

The recently released promo gives fans a glimpse of the intense drama to come. In it, Naina confronts Mitti with shocking accusations against her husband Akash, leaving Mitti confused and heartbroken.

Overwhelmed by doubt and despair, Mitti finds comfort at a Mata pandal, where she reflects on the strength of a woman's love and resilience. In a deeply emotional scene, she reveals that while a woman may love her husband blindly, she can also open her "third eye" when it's time to face the truth.

This powerful message highlights the core themes of the show - faith, love, and inner strength.

The promo raises several intriguing questions. Will Mitti trust Akash despite the allegations? Is Naina telling the truth, or is there more to her story? And most importantly, where was Akash on the night of the incident? These mysteries create a suspenseful backdrop, promising viewers a rollercoaster of emotions and dramatic twists.

SAMPOORNA EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE AND TIMING UPDATE

For those unaware, Sampoorna is confirmed to premiere tonight (September 8) on Star Plus and will air daily at 7:30 pm.

Are you excited about the premiere of Sampoorna? Share what you think in the comments below.