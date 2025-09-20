Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Date, WINNERS List: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Or Kyunki 2- Who Won Highest Awards?

Photo Credit: Star Plus Instagram Page

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Date: The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is set to be a grand celebration, marking 25 years of Star Plus. The event will take place in the third week of September at Filmcity Mumbai. Fans can expect dazzling performances from TV stars like Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla, and Smriti Irani. This year’s awards promise to be even more spectacular than before.

According to a source, "All the Star Plus actors and actresses will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire. The viewers can expect a visual extravaganza as Star Plus has special plans for the gala event. The rehearsals for SPA 2025 will commence soon in Mumbai. Several performances and significant themes have been designed for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Last year, the theme was related to a wedding, and this year, the organisers want to take things a notch higher."

Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Date and Venue

The much-anticipated awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, September 20th. It will be held at Filmcity Mumbai, bringing together beloved TV personalities under one roof. This year's event not only celebrates two and a half decades of success but also sees the return of iconic characters Tulsi and Mihir, played by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

New faces such as Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Abrar Qazi are set to join the festivities alongside regular performers like Rohit Jaiswal and Neha Harsora. The audience can look forward to an evening filled with entertainment as these stars light up the stage with their performances.

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Voting Results: Who Will Win SPA 2025 Awards?

The voting trends indicate that shows like Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leading contenders for top awards this year. Fans are particularly excited about who will clinch the Best Jodi award with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha being strong favourites.

Reflecting on last year's winners gives insight into potential outcomes for this year’s awards. In 2024, Rupali Ganguly won Best Patni for Anupamaa while Rohit Purohit took home Best Pati for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Other notable winners included Hitesh Bharadwaj as Best Beta from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winners List

Last year's awards saw Rupali Ganguly winning both Best Bahu and Best Maa categories for her role in Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna was awarded Best Pita from the same show. Meanwhile, Krish from Udne Ki Aasha was recognised as Best Chota Sadasya.

Ankit Gupta was named Most Stylish Male for Maati Se Bandhi Dor while Bhavika Sharma won Most Stylish Female from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Best Jodi award went to Jhanak last year.

This year's Star Parivaar Awards promises not just nostalgia but also fresh excitement with new themes and performances lined up. As fans eagerly wait for Star Parivaar Awards 2025, they are keen to know which celebrities will win top laurels at SPA 2025.