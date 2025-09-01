Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Date EXCLUSIVE: When Will SPA 2025 Take Place This Year? We’ve Got A BIG UPDATE

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Exclusive: The Star Parivaar Awards has always been one of the most-loved events for Indian television fans. Known for its glitz, star-studded performances, and emotional moments, the awards ceremony first became popular in the early 2000s and quickly turned into a tradition viewers looked forward to every year.

After being on pause for several years, Star Parivaar Awards made a grand comeback in 2023 on Star Plus. Its return was welcomed with huge excitement, pulling in massive viewership and appreciation. Encouraged by this success, the channel continued the legacy in 2024 and is now preparing to make the 2025 edition even bigger and better.

STAR PLUS ANNOUNCES STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promise spectacular performances, glamorous appearances, and tough competition among top TV stars and shows. With anticipation already high, SPA 2025 is set to once again deliver an unforgettable night, making it one of the most awaited events on Indian television.

Star Plus has kept its audience hooked with top-rated shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Udne Ki Aasha, among others, consistently ruling the TRP charts. Adding to the excitement, the channel has officially confirmed the return of its most prestigious celebration - the Star Parivaar Awards 2025.

The grand awards night is all set to recognize the hard work, talent, and dedication of Star Plus artists, giving fans a chance to cheer for their favorite actors and shows. For viewers, this means another evening of glamour, power-packed performances, and emotional moments as their beloved stars take the stage.

Since the big announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the official date of the event. And now, we have an exclusive update on when the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 will take place, making the anticipation even higher.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 TENTATIVE DATE UPDATE

A source informed Filmibeat that the Star Parivaar Awards 2023 is likely to take place in mid-September. Yes, you read that right - the much-awaited TV awards night is just around the corner!

"The team is gearing up for Star Parivaar Awards 2025, and the shoot is tentatively scheduled for mid-September. The dates being discussed are around September 20. However, the final confirmation from the channel is still awaited," a source close to the development exclusively told us.

However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

WHO WILL WIN STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025?

Currently, the voting lines are open for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, and fans can vote for popular categories like Favourite Pati, Patni, Jodi, and Favourite Parivaar. Just like fans, we're also excited to know which celebrities will finally walk away with the winners' trophies.

Keep watching this space for more updates!