Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Voting Process: How To Vote For SPA 2025 Favourite Pati, Jodi & Other Categories?

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Voting Process: Once considered the biggest celebration of Indian television, the Star Parivaar Awards have always held a special place in viewers' hearts. The grand event, which first rose to fame in the early 2000s, became known as the most glamorous and entertaining night for TV fans.

After a gap of several years, the awards ceremony finally returned in 2023 on Star Plus, and its comeback proved to be a massive hit with audiences. The overwhelming response encouraged the channel to continue the tradition in 2024, and now, the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is officially on its way.

With bigger performances, more star-studded appearances, and unforgettable moments promised this year, the upcoming edition is already creating buzz among television lovers. Fans can expect their favourite actors and shows to compete for top honours once again, making SPA 2025 one of the most-awaited events on Indian television.

Well, the nominations for the popular categories are ou,t and voting is currently going on. Are you wondering which celebrities are nominated and how to vote for them? Well, you're at the right place!

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 FULL NOMINATIONS LIST FOR SPA 2025

This year's nominations list is packed with fan-favourite characters and shows that have been ruling television screens. From the 'Best Patni' to the 'Best Jodi,' the competition looks tougher than ever.

Favourite Patni: Tulsi, Raahi, Abhira, Sailee, and Jhanak

Favourite Pati: Mihir, Prem, Armaan, Sachin, and Rishi

Favourite Parivaar: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, and Jhanak

Favourite Jodi: Mihir-Tulsi, Prem-Raahi, Abhira-Armaan, Sachin-Sailee, and Jhanak-Rishi

With such strong contenders in every category, fans are already excited to see which on-screen favorites will take home the trophies this year.

HOW TO VOTE FOR STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 FAVOURITE PATI, JODI & OTHER CATEGORIES? STEPS

The buzz for Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is at its peak, and viewers can now support their beloved TV stars by casting votes. If you're unsure about the process, follow this simple guide to make your vote count.

Step 1: Visit the official voting website: starparivaarawards2025.jiostar.com

Step 2: Enter your mobile number in the given field.

Step 3: Accept the terms and conditions by ticking the box.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your phone to log in.

Step 5: Head to the Favourite Pati & other popular categories and select your choice among the nominees.

Step 6: Click on the submit button to confirm your vote.

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 are likely to be held next month in Mumbai and promises to be a grand star-studded evening with some of television's biggest celebrities in attendance.

Keep watching this space for more updates!