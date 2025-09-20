Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Starting Time Today (Sept 20) EXCLUSIVE: At What Time SPA Will Begin In Mumbai?

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Exclusive: The Star Parivaar Awards is one of the most popular celebrations of Indian television. Fans love it for its dazzling performances, star-studded appearances, and emotional moments that tug at the heart. Since its debut in the early 2000s, the awards show has become a yearly favorite, eagerly awaited by viewers across the country.

After a long break, the Star Parivaar Awards returned with a spectacular edition in 2023 on Star Plus, creating a buzz among audiences and gaining immense popularity. Building on this success, the channel continued the event in 2024, keeping fans engaged and entertained.

Now, the 2025 edition promises to be bigger, brighter, and even more exciting, continuing the legacy of celebrating the best of Indian television. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the event. Well, their wait is finally ending as the much-hyped Star Parivaar Awards 2025 event is all set to take place in Mumbai today (September 20). Yes, you read that right!

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 SCHEDULE: SPA 2025 TIMINGS

Filmibeat has exclusively learned that the official timing for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is 5:30 pm.

Revealing the same, a source informed us, "The excitement is at its peak as the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards 2025 kicks off today at Film City. Celebrity arrivals will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by the grand event expected to start around 7 pm. Fans can look forward to several power-packed acts and special performances lined up for the evening, making it one of the most memorable nights of the year."

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 VENUE DETAILS

For those unaware, the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 event is going to take place at Studio 16, Film City, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Well, just like fans, even we're excited to see the glimpses of SPA 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates!