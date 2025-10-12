Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Telecast Time Tonight: When Will SPA Full Show Air On TV? Star Plus Timings Update

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Telecast Time Tonight: The Star Parivaar Awards have always been a major highlight for TV viewers, gaining huge popularity since the early 2000s. After taking a break, the awards returned in 2023 on Star Plus with a grand celebration, receiving an overwhelming response from fans and viewers alike.

Encouraged by this success, the channel decided to continue the tradition and bring back the awards every year. Star Plus officially announced the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards 2025, creating a buzz among TV audiences. With hit shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and Udne Ki Aasha, the channel continues to dominate the TRP charts, keeping viewers engaged with top-rated entertainment.

The recent Star Parivaar Awards 2025 ceremony in Mumbai celebrated the talent, dedication, and achievements of the cast and crew of Star Plus shows. Since then, excitement among fans has only grown, with everyone eagerly waiting to know when the event will air on TV. We,, their wait is finally coming to an end in just a few hours.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 TELECAST DATE: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is set to be a spectacular celebration, featuring unforgettable performances, heartfelt reunions, and glamorous appearances by Star Plus's most popular stars. Viewers can look forward to an evening full of energy, nostalgia, and entertainment, as beloved characters and actors from different shows come together to honor the channel's remarkable journey and legacy.

For those unaware, the much-hyped Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is set to air on Star Plus tonight (October 12) and fans are super-kicked to witness the grandeur of the night.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 TIMINGS: HERE'S WHEN SPA EVENT WILL AIR TONIGHT

The wait is finally over as Star Parivaar Awards 2025 will air at 7 PM only on Star Plus.

Keep watching this space for more updates!