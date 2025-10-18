Get Updates
TMKOC EXCLUSIVE: Gurucharan Singh To Make A Comeback As 'Sodhi'? Tanuj (Iyer) Makes BIG Reveal

By
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TMKOC Exclusive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) Exclusive: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of Indian television's longest-running and most beloved sitcoms, has completed a glorious 17 years of entertaining audiences. Over the years, the show has not only become a household name but also given Indian fans some of its most iconic characters - from Jethalal and Daya to Bapuji and Popatlal. Despite several cast changes, the sitcom continues to hold a strong fan base and dominate prime-time television.

While many old faces like Disha Vakani (Daya), Bhavya Gandhi (OG Tapu), Raj Anadkat (Tapu), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), and Gurucharan Singh (Roshan Singh Sodhi) bid adieu to the show over the years, their absence still leaves fans nostalgic. Among them, Gurucharan Singh's character as the fun-loving, energetic 'Sodhi' remains one of the most missed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nazma Shaikh ( Fame Media ) (@nazma9846)

TMKOC EXCLUSIVE: Gurucharan Singh To Return As 'Sodhi'? Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) Answers...

Recently, Gurucharan Singh - who made headlines last year after mysteriously going missing for weeks before returning home - hinted at a "good news" on social media following a "tough phase" in life. His post instantly sparked speculation among fans about a possible comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Could the OG 'Sodhi' finally be returning to Gokuldham Society?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

In a recent exclusive chat with Kinnari Singh from Filmibeat, Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Iyer on the show, addressed the ongoing buzz. Reacting to it, the actor said, "Abhi tak toh aise koi jankari mere paas nahi hai. (I don't know anything about it yet)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanuj Mahashabde (@tan_mahashabde)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

EXCLUSIVE: Tanuj On Disha Vakani's Comeback As 'Daya' In TMKOC

On the other hand, fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani's much-anticipated return as Daya Ben for years now. Every few months, rumours about her comeback make waves across social media, keeping the nostalgia alive among TMKOC viewers.

When asked about Disha Vakani's possible return to the show, Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) replied, "Yeh mere jagah Asit bhai achche se explain kar payenge. (Asit Bhai will be able to explain this better than me)."

Check out the full video below:

X