Tamasha Season 4 Finale Voting: TOP 7 Finalists REVEALED! How To Vote For Your Fav Contestants?

Tamsha Season 4 (Tamasha 4) Finale Voting: While Bigg Boss continues to dominate screens across India in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Pakistan's very own Tamasha has been making waves with its fourth successful season. Returning after three hit installments, Tamasha Season 4 premiered on August 9 and has steadily gained momentum with each passing episode.

Hosted by popular actor and TV personality Adnan Siddiqui, the show has brought together drama, rivalries, emotional breakdowns, and unexpected twists-all in classic reality TV fashion. And now, after weeks of challenges, evictions, and power plays, the show has officially entered its finale week.

Tamasha Season 4 Top 7 Finalists: Who Got Evicted In Week 9?

From fiery confrontations to heartwarming bonds, this season of Tamasha Season 4 has delivered reality TV gold. Viewers have been glued to their screens as contestants navigated alliances, betrayals, tasks, and nominations-all under the watchful eye of the cameras.

Over the years, Tamasha has built a loyal fan base not just in Pakistan, but also among desi audiences abroad.

As the finale approaches, six contestants - Saif Ali Khan, Yaseen Ali, Sarah Neelum, Muslim Abbas, Malaika Farooq, Maham Mirza, and Kanwal Farooq - have emerged as the strongest players of the season. These finalists have survived the ups and downs of the Tamasha house and now stand just a few steps away from victory.

On Saturday (October 4), Omi Butt and Zainabb Raja got evicted from the house in week 9.

Tamasha Season 4 Finale Voting: How To Vote For Your Fav Finalist?

Want to support your favorite finalist in Tamasha Season 4? Here's how you can vote:

Step 1: Download the ARY ZAP app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Log in or sign up using your email or phone number.

Step 3: On the home screen, tap on the Tamasha Season 4 banner or search for the show.

Step 4: Click on the "Vote Now" option.

Step 5: Select your favorite finalist from the list.

Step 6: Scroll down, enter your name, phone number, and country.

Hit submit - and your vote is counted!

Voting is open to both Pakistani and Indian viewers, so every vote matters. Don't miss the chance to save your favorite contestant and help them lift the trophy!