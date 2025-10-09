Tamasha Season 4 Finale Voting Trend: Saif Ali Khan Tops The Poll List? WHO Is At What Position?

Tamasha Season 4 Finale Voting Poll: Pakistan's most talked-about reality show, Tamasha Season 4, is gearing up for its grand finale - and the excitement is at an all-time high! The popular reality series, often dubbed Pakistan's very own version of Bigg Boss, has kept audiences hooked since its premiere on August 9. After three successful seasons, Tamasha returned this year with an even bigger mix of drama, emotion, and entertainment, bringing together a diverse set of contestants under one roof. From heated arguments and unexpected alliances to emotional breakdowns and unbreakable friendships, this season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Now, with the finale just around the corner, fans are going all out to support their favourites. Ahead of the finale episode, the ongoing voting polls are hinting at a dhamakedaar showdown, with fan bases clashing online and social media buzzing with speculation.

Tamasha Season 4 Finale Episode Date & Time (India)

As the countdown to the Tamasha Season 4 finale begins, excitement is reaching fever pitch! The much-loved reality show - often called Pakistan's version of Bigg Boss - has delivered non-stop drama, emotional moments, and unforgettable rivalries since it kicked off on August 9.

Hosted by the ever-charming Adnan Siddiqui, the Tamasha Season 4 Grand Finale is all set to air this Saturday, October 11, at 10:00 PM (Pakistan time). Fans in India can catch all the high-voltage drama and celebrations on the ARY ZAP app at 10:30 PM IST.

The finale promises to be a spectacular television event, packed with surprises, emotional moments, and a thrilling announcement of the winner. With weeks of intense competition, fiery arguments, and heartwarming friendships, the final night is expected to deliver the perfect dhamakedaar end that fans have been waiting for.

After weeks of drama, emotional highs, and power-packed performances, the show has finally reached its top 6 finalists - Saif Ali Khan, Maham Mirza, Malaika Farooq, Muslim Abbas, Sarah Neelum, and Yaseen Ali.

Tamasha Season 4 Finale Voting Poll: Who Is At What Position?

With the Tamasha Season 4 Grand Finale just around the corner, excitement among fans is reaching fever pitch. The internet is buzzing with voting trends and fan predictions - and one name seems to be dominating the conversation!

According to the latest update shared by tamasha_season4_update on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan is currently leading the finale popularity poll with a massive 93% of the votes, emerging as the clear fan favourite to lift the trophy.

Yaseen Ali has secured the second spot, earning strong support from viewers across Pakistan and beyond. Meanwhile, Sarah Neelum finds herself at the bottom of the list, facing tough competition from the rest of the top contenders - Maham Mirza, Malaika Farooq, and Muslim Abbas.

1) Saif Ali Khan - 8220 (93%)

2) Yaseen Ali - 5519 (66%)

3) Malaika Farooq - 3641 (44%)

4) Muslim Abbas - 2384 (29%)

5) Maham Mirza - 2253 (27%)

6) Sarah Neelum - 1822 (22%)