Tamasha Season 4 Finale: Tamasha 4 Winner's Name LEAKED Ahead Of Grand Finale? WHO Is The First Runner Up?

Tamasha Season 4 Winner Name Leaked: After months of high-octane drama, nail-biting tasks, heated arguments, and heartfelt friendships, Tamasha Season 4 is finally drawing to a close. Premiering on August 9, 2025, the fourth season of the Pakistani reality show - often dubbed the country's version of Bigg Boss - has delivered a rollercoaster of entertainment, keeping viewers hooked week after week. From intense confrontations and power plays to emotional moments and remarkable performances, Tamasha 4 has had something for every kind of reality TV fan.

As the grand finale episode is set to air tomorrow, Saturday, October 11, excitement among fans has reached an all-time high. Adding another layer of thrill, reports of an alleged leak revealing the winner's name have surfaced online.

Tamasha Season 4 Grand Finale: Top 5 Finalists REVEALED

Hosted by Adnan Siddiqui, Tamasha Season 4 has delivered some unforgettable moments, from heated arguments and surprising alliances to heartfelt friendships and jaw-dropping performances. Over the past few weeks, fans have been eagerly following every twist and turn as contestants battled for the ultimate prize.

The excitement around the grand finale is already through the roof as we have finally our top 5 finalists - Yaseen Ali, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Farooq, Sarah Neelum and Muslim Abbas - each bringing a unique mix of strategy, charisma, and talent to the stage.

Tamasha Season 4 Finale Episode Airing Time (India)

The grand finale of Tamasha Season 4 is all set to air this Saturday at 9:00 PM in Pakistan, which corresponds to 9:30 PM IST. Fans in India won't miss a moment of the action, as the dhamakedaar finale will be available to stream on the ARY ZAP app.

Tamasha Season 4 Winner Name Laked Ahead Of Finale: Who Won Tamasha 4? First Runner-Up Is...

Rumors of an alleged leak about the winner ahead of the finale episode airing have only fueled discussions and predictions online, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation. According to Pakistani blogger Drejaz Waris's Instagram post, Saif Ali Khan has won the title of Tamasha Season 4 winner, earning the highest number of votes from fans.

As per the same post, Yaseen Ali has emerged as the second runner-up.

With the finale promising shocking revelations, emotional moments, and intense showdowns, fans are preparing for a spectacular conclusion. The grand finale will not only crown the winner but also showcase the final journey of the housemates who have kept viewers entertained week after week.