Tarini (Taarini) Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Shivani Sonar, Kedar Play Lead Roles; How To Watch Online?

Tarini Cast Real Names: The countdown is over! Zee Marathi's upcoming show Tarini (Taarini) is all set to make its grand debut tonight (August 11), bringing an inspiring new story to viewers. Starring Shivani Sonar in the lead role, the serial has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shivani Sonar in this powerful character, and the premiere will finally give them a glimpse into the world of Tarini. The first episode will air tonight on Zee Marathi, marking the start of what promises to be an emotional and motivational journey.

Here's everything you need to know about the big launch of Tarini and the telecast schedule so you don't miss a single moment.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TARINI: STORYLINE AND CAST

Zee Marathi's Tarini dropped a brand-new promo recently, and fans can't stop talking about it. This latest glimpse reveals a softer, emotional side to the story - focusing on Kedar's unspoken love for Tarini.

Swaraj is a dedicated police officer, while Tarini is his senior at work. On the surface, their bond looks like a strong friendship, but deep inside, Swaraj hides feelings he has never confessed. This romantic twist comes as a pleasant surprise for viewers who first saw the lead pair in a bold and fierce avatar in the earlier promo. The new song beautifully portrays Kedar's admiration for Tarini and teases a slow-blooming love story.

REAL NAMES OF TARINI MAIN CAST

In the drama, Shivani Sonar is all set to win hearts for her portrayal of a strong and ambitious protagonist, Tarini, who is an undercover cop. Adding an exciting twist, Kedar will be seen as the hero opposite Tarini and is playing Swaraj.

Alongside the lead duo, actress Abhidnya Bhave will be seen playing a key role as a powerful media tycoon, adding more intrigue to the plot.

HOW TO WATCH TARINI EPISODES ON OTT?

For those who prefer streaming over TV, Tarini will also be available on ZEE5. This means you can watch every episode anytime, anywhere, at your own convenience.

To enjoy smooth, ad-free viewing without interruptions, make sure your ZEE5 subscription is active before the premiere.