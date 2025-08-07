Tumm Se Tumm Tak Repeat Telecast Time: Here’s When To Watch Tum Se Tum Tak Episode Again Next Day On Zee TV

Tumm Se Tumm Tak Repeat Telecast Time: Zee TV's latest show Tumm Se Tumm Tak officially began its journey last month, and the buzz around it continues to grow. Since its launch, the drama has already caught the attention of viewers and is receiving positive feedback for its fresh storyline and powerful performances.

Starring Sharad Kelkar as Aryavardhan and Niharika Chouksey as Anu, Tumm Se Tumm Tak explores a unique romance that goes beyond societal norms. The story follows Anu, a 19-year-old girl from a humble background, and Aryavardhan, a 46-year-old successful businessman. Their unexpected connection, shaped by a significant age difference and completely different lives, forms the heart of this emotionally rich tale.

TUMM SE TUMM TAK TRP RATINGS: SHARAD-NIHARIKA'S SHOW IN TOP 10

Tumm Se Tumm Tak offers viewers a touching and unique love story that breaks social boundaries. At its core is a beautiful connection that grows between two very different individuals - Anu and Aryavardhan.

Anu, played by Niharika Chouksey, is just 19 years old. She belongs to a middle-class family and dreams of creating a better life for her loved ones. Despite her young age, Anu is emotionally strong, mature, and determined. Her kind heart and resilience make her a character that many viewers instantly connect with.

On the other hand, Aryavardhan, portrayed by Sharad Kelkar, is a 46-year-old self-made businessman. Calm, grounded, and full of wisdom, he has earned his success through hard work and integrity. His humility, even with all his achievements, adds to his charm and respect.

What sets Tumm Se Tumm Tak apart from regular love stories is its bold and sensitive theme. The show explores how two people from completely different worlds, separated by age, status, and life experiences, build a bond based on mutual respect and emotional strength. Their relationship grows not from surface-level attraction, but from deep trust and understanding.

As the story unfolds, viewers get to witness how Anu slowly opens up to Aryavardhan, allowing a heartfelt connection to form, one that stands strong despite challenges and judgments from society. While viewers werw a little skeptical about the them and Sharad-Niharika's pairing, Tumm Se Tumm Tak is turning out to be a success story, if we keep the ratings in mind.

For those unaware, the show has been mantaining a rating of 1.7 and has become a constant name in the list of top 10 highest-rated shows across channels.

WHAT IS THE REPEAT TELECAST TIMING OF TUMM SE TUMM TAK EPISODES?

If you happened to miss the last night's episode, don't worry-you can still catch it the very next day. Tumm Se Tumm Tak fans can watch the repeat telecast the very next day, at 8:30 AM on Zee TV. Yes, you read that right! So, if you're planning to watch the show, mark your calendars!