Udne Ki Aasha New Entry | Mohammad Nazim Shares Excitement On Joining Kanwar Dhillon's Show: I Loved How...

Udne Ki Aasha New Entry: Actor Mohammad Nazim, loved by millions as Ahem Modi from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has stepped into Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production's Udne Ki Aasha. His entry track, which recently aired in Kanwar Dillon and Neha Harsora starrer hit Star Plus show, has already received a positive response from the audience.

MOHAMMAD NAZIM ON HIS ENTRY IN UDNE KI AASHA

Sharing his excitement, Nazim said, "The response has been amazing! Even though we had limited time to shoot, everyone appreciated my performance - the director, team, and channel gave great feedback."

The actor revealed that he plays a popular TV star in the show, and the story unfolds around his sister's wedding. "It's an interesting and glamorous track. The wedding becomes a connecting point for all the characters. The makers wanted a popular TV face for the story, and I loved how the concept brings a real-life star into a fictional setup," he explained.

Nazim was full of praise for his co-actors and production team. "Sailee (Neha Harsora), who plays the female lead, is very natural and humble. Mandira ji (Guddi Maruti) is such an experienced artist - I've seen so many of her films and always admired her work. The entire team is down-to-earth and disciplined," he said.

MOHAMMAD NAZIM OPENS UP ABOUT HIS UPCOMING PROJECTS

On being asked about his current projects, Nazim revealed that he has been busy with films. "I'm working on Hindi and Punjabi films at the moment. Two have already been completed, and more are coming. I believe everything happens at the right time - it's all about luck and timing," he smiled.

Before signing off, Nazim expressed heartfelt thanks to his fans and industry well-wishers. "I'm grateful that people still remember me as Ahem. That's a blessing. Thanks to the audience, my producers, and everyone who's believed in me. Working on Udne Ki Aasha has been a refreshing experience, and I'm excited for what's next."

