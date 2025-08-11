Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Tejashree Pradhan, Subodh Bhave Play Leads

Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena Full Cast: The big day has arrived for Marathi TV lovers! The much-talked-about Zee Marathi serial Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena (Veen Doghatli Hi Tutena) will finally premiere tonight (August 11), bringing two of the industry's most loved stars - Subodh Bhave and Tejashree Pradhan - together on screen.

Ever since Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena was announced, it has been one of the most awaited launches of the year. The pairing of Subodh and Tejashree has already created excitement, with social media buzzing over the fresh promo and heartwarming storyline. With a stellar cast, engaging concept, and the charm of Zee Marathi, the show is all set to make a memorable start tonight.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA: STORYLINE AND CAST

Marathi television fans have reason to celebrate - popular actress Tejashree Pradhan is making her grand comeback to Zee Marathi after several years. Ever since she bid goodbye to Premachi Goshta on Star Pravah, audiences have been curious about her next big project.

Now, the wait is over as she joins Subodh Bhave in the new serial Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena. The duo, who recently shared the screen in the film Tadev Lagnam, will reunite once again - this time for a heartwarming TV story. The first promo, recently unveiled by the channel, has already become a hot topic among viewers.

The plot follows two individuals who have crossed the so-called 'marriageable age' but are unexpectedly brought together by fate. The show's tagline - "When destiny matches two people, it becomes marriage... and when it's not planned, it becomes love" - sets the tone for a romantic yet realistic narrative.

While many fans have praised the promo for its emotional depth and fresh pairing, some have drawn comparisons to the Hindi serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

REAL NAMES OF VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA MAIN CAST

In the drama, Tejashree Pradhan and Subodh Bhave are all set to win hearts for their portrayals of the lead protagonists Swanandi Sarpotdar and Samar Rajwade respectiely. Adding an exciting twist, Raj More will be seen as Rohan Sarpotdar. On the other hand, Purnima Dey is going to essay the pivotal character of Adhira Rajwade.

HOW TO WATCH VIN DOGHANTALI HI TUTENA EPISODES ON OTT?

For those who prefer streaming over traditional TV, Vin Doghantali Hi Tutena will also be available on ZEE5. Viewers can watch every episode anytime, anywhere, and enjoy the flexibility of catching up at their own pace.

To get a smooth, ad-free viewing experience without interruptions, you'll need an active ZEE5 subscription. This ensures you can enjoy the drama without delays and watch episodes as soon as they drop.