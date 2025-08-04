Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers August Week 1: Armaan Calls Geetanjali ‘Abhira’ - Here’s What Happened

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: In the upcoming episodes of Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emotions run high as hidden feelings, awkward encounters, and complex family dynamics take center stage.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (AUGUST WEEK 1) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

The drama begins with Maira narrowly hiding a secret voice note just before Armaan walks in. In a tender moment, she opens up about her love for him and compliments his lawyer look. However, this heartwarming scene takes a painful turn as Abhira, standing at the doorway, silently watches their closeness with teary eyes.

Meanwhile, back at the Poddar residence, Sanjay returns home and makes an emotional apology to Dadi, asking for her forgiveness. But the moment is short-lived when Krish mocks Sanjay's vulnerability, leaving Dadi no choice but to confront him strongly. Just then, Abhira enters and politely requests a private conversation with Dadi and Vidya, hinting at an important discussion that may shift the course of the story.

GEETANJALI'S OVERPOSSESSIVENESS IRKS ARMAAN

Geetanjali, who is now living in the house, struggles to adjust. Her overly possessive behavior toward Armaan makes him visibly uncomfortable. Dadi, however, insists that this is the life Armaan and Abhira must learn to accept, even if it causes pain. Despite the situation, Vidya quietly holds on to hope that Armaan and Abhira might still reunite.

During a cheerful family breakfast, things take an emotional turn when Dadi brings up Abhira. The mention dampens the mood, and Armaan, caught off guard, mistakenly calls Geetanjali "Abhira." The tension escalates when Abhira calls to inform Armaan that Maira is unwell. Without hesitation, he rushes out, leaving Geetanjali hurt. As she tries to follow, Vidya gently stops her, reminding her that Abhira is Maira's real mother.

With each passing moment, the bond between Armaan and Abhira continues to linger, leaving viewers wondering-will love find its way back into their lives?