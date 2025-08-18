Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers August Week 3: Geetanjanli Attempts SUICIDE; How Will AbhiMaan STOP Her?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: The drama in Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla's hit Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to intensify with unexpected turns that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. The upcoming track highlights Abhira's struggle, Armaan's heartbreak, and Geetanjali's shocking move, making the storyline more gripping than ever.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (AUGUST WEEK 3) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

Abhira, who is again dreaming of a beautiful married life with Armaan, imagines moments of playful romance where Maira's innocent presence adds joy and completeness to their world. She envisions a happy and united family, but reality takes a painful turn. On her wedding day with Anshuman, Abhira forces a smile while hiding her sorrow, as her heart continues to miss Armaan deeply.

Meanwhile, Armaan is left restless and broken. Vidya urges him to gather courage and fight for his love before it is too late. However, fate plays another twist as Abhira is marrying Anshuman, leaving Armaan devastated. In an emotional breakdown, Armaan finally confesses his love in front of his family, exposing the depth of his pain.

GEETANJALI TRIES TO END HER LIFE - BIG TWIST AHEAD

Just as the family deals with this shocking revelation, Geetanjali's mysterious actions add more tension. She secretly meets Maira and speaks in a disturbing manner about going far away forever. This leaves little Maira scared and worried, pushing Armaan into panic mode as he desperately searches for her.

The situation escalates when Geetanjali, overwhelmed by loneliness and determined to have Maira back, attempts to take her own life. Yes, you read that right! Armaan rushes to stop her, and in a moment of desperation, drags her towards the temple, setting the stage for another powerful twist in the storyline.

With emotions running high and relationships tested, the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promise intense drama, heartbreak, and shocking revelations that will keep viewers glued to their screens.