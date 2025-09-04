Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers September Week 1: Armaan Proves Abhira Innocent; Her Trauma Shatters Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: The upcoming episodes of Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are set to bring high emotional drama for fans. After a tough courtroom battle, Armaan finally manages to prove Abhira's innocence. Yes, you read that right!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (SEPTEMBER WEEK 1) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

His efforts lead to her release from jail, filling the family with relief and happiness. However, while everyone celebrates, Abhira struggles to recover from the trauma of her jail time. Instead of sharing the joy with her family, Abhira withdraws into silence. The upcoming twist will show her deeply disturbed state as she locks herself away in a dark room.

Unable to cope with the painful memories, Abhira hides under a table, shutting out even the people who love her most. Both Armaan and Maira try to comfort her, but their affection is met with rejection, leaving them shattered.

The storyline takes a more heartbreaking turn when Abhira refuses to eat and reacts with fear at the sight of a simple fork. This moment makes Armaan realize the depth of her suffering, and his heartbreak is visible as he watches her struggle with the trauma.

ABHIRA IN TRAUMA AFTER GETTING OUT OF JAIL

In one of the most emotional scenes, Maira gently feeds Abhira in the dark room, showing her unwavering care for her sister. Armaan watches with tears in his eyes, moved by the bond between the two. Meanwhile, outside the room, Geetanjali Devi also breaks down, seeing how the family stands united in Abhira's pain.

This upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will highlight the impact of Abhira's jail experience on her mental state and the strong emotional ties that keep the family together in difficult times. Fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions in the next episodes as Armaan and Maira fight to bring Abhira back to her old self.

