Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers September Week 2, Twist: Armaan Gets Heartbroken Seeing Abhira’s Trauma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles, is set to bring more emotional turmoil and intense family drama in its upcoming episodes. Viewers can expect a heartfelt twist where relationships are tested, secrets are revealed, and characters are forced to confront their own emotions.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING EPISODES (SEPTEMBER WEEK 2) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

In the next twist, Armaan takes a stand for Abhira's well-being, showing his deep care and support for her healing process. He later confronts Manisha, calling out her unfair behavior towards Kiara. His bold actions leave the entire family shocked and emotionally stirred, as they witness him challenge long-standing biases.

Meanwhile, Maira steps in to help Abhira in a gentle and compassionate way. Using a creative "shadow game," she encourages Abhira to face the light, symbolizing hope and recovery. Abhira's journey to find peace and strength is portrayed with sensitivity, making this sequence one of the most touching moments in the storyline.

Armaan's compassion also extends to a guilt-ridden Kiara. Feeling unworthy and unwilling to face her mistakes, Kiara refuses to return home until she feels she has redeemed herself. Armaan comforts her, assuring her that healing takes time and that she is not alone. Adding to the emotional depth, Abhir quietly offers Kiara a safe place to stay, highlighting the strength of their bond.

ABHIRA PANICS; HIDES UNDER TABLE - HERE'S WHY

The twist reaches a breaking point when a panicked Abhira hides under the table, overwhelmed and begging to be left alone. Armaan's heart breaks as he tries to protect her from further pain. In a moment of emotional turmoil, he shuts the door on Dadi in anger, prioritizing Abhira's safety and emotional well-being over family expectations.

This upcoming twist promises to be one of the most powerful arcs in the series, focusing on empathy, self-acceptance, and the complexities of family relationships. Fans eagerly await the emotional scenes and intense character interactions that will shape the journey ahead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.