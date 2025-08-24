Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers August Week 4: Tanya Accuses Abhira of Killing Anshuman In Front Of Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: The drama in Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to take a new emotional turn with unexpected revelations and shocking confrontations. The latest track promises high-voltage drama as relationships are tested and long-hidden secrets begin to unravel.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (AUGUST WEEK 4) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

The story begins with Geetanjali panicking when she cannot find Maira. However, Manisha firmly reminds her that Abhira is Maira's real mother and warns her not to confuse the child with misplaced claims. Though Geetanjali falls silent, she is clearly disturbed, hinting that she may still be hiding something.

Meanwhile, Abhir comes across Kiara, who is secretly struggling for money. When he notices her nervous behavior, he lends her Rs 50,000, but his suspicions grow stronger as her actions suggest a bigger problem. Kiara's drug addiction is on the verge of being exposed, adding another layer of tension to the storyline.

TANYA INFORMS MAIRA ABOUT ABHIRA BEING ACCUSED OF ANSHUMAN'S MURDER

At the same time, Armaan, Vidya, and Dadi try their best to keep Maira happy and distracted in Abhira's absence. But matters take a dramatic turn when Maira unknowingly calls Abhira's number, putting everyone in fear that the truth may come out. Armaan manages to cover up by sending a fake voice note, but the pressure keeps mounting.

An emotional moment follows when Maira wears her court uniform for the first time, reminding everyone of a young Abhira. Despite Armaan's efforts to shield Maira, Geetanjali secretly decides to meet her against his warning. The biggest shock comes when Maira demands to know about Abhira, and in a heated moment, Tanya reveals that Abhira killed Anshuman. The revelation leaves Maira devastated and sparks a major confrontation involving Armaan, Tanya, Krish, Vidya, and Kajal.

With Maira heartbroken and the family divided, the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will deliver high drama, emotional conflicts, and unexpected twists that will keep fans glued to their screens.