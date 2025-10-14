Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers October Week 2, Twists: AbhiMaan’s Playful Rivalry Takes A Romantic Turn

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Featuring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles of Armaan and Abhira, respectively, Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring a light-hearted yet romantic twist that will leave fans smiling.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI SPOILERS: HIGH POINTS OF OCTOBER 2025 WEEK 2

The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will shift the focus to a fun and chaotic hostel setup, where Armaan and Abhira find themselves caught between playful teasing, laughter, and unexpected chemistry.

What begins as a simple move-in day quickly turns into a series of hilarious moments as the boys and girls start teasing each other, leading to a chase around the hostel. Amid the chaos, Armaan and Abhira share a close, charged moment that hints at a growing spark between them.

Adding to the fun, a noisy morning clash between the boys' cricket match and the girls' guitar session creates a major showdown in the hostel. The playful argument soon turns into a full-fledged boys-vs-girls challenge, with Abhira stepping up to lead the girls' team with her fiery spirit. While the boys prepare to show off their skills, Armaan is left torn between loyalty to his team and his growing fondness for Abhira.

ARMAAN OFFERS TO TEACH ABHIRA BADMINTON

In an interesting turn, Abhira is roped in as the girls' fourth player for the big challenge. Armaan, impressed by her determination, secretly offers to teach her badminton to help the girls stand a chance. As they begin their secret practice sessions, viewers can expect sweet, romantic moments filled with awkward glances, playful teasing, and subtle emotions that strengthen their bond.

With this new track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promises a refreshing blend of romance, fun, and youthful energy. Fans can look forward to watching Armaan and Abhira's dynamic evolve from rivalry to something deeper - making this upcoming twist one of the most exciting phases of the show.