Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update October 13: Armaan Prepares Sargi For Abhira; Will She Fast For Him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (October 13) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, emotions run high and romance finds its way back as Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) rediscover their connection just ahead of Karva Chauth. The episode beautifully blends moments of nostalgia, light-hearted fun, and emotional depth, giving fans a glimpse of hope for the couple's future.

The episode begins with Abhira deciding to have an important conversation with Armaan. Wrapped in a hair towel, she meets him and tells him candidly that they need to start everything afresh. "We should begin from scratch-know each other's likes, dislikes, and thoughts again," she says, setting the tone for a heartfelt and mature reset to their relationship.

Meanwhile, at home, Kiara helps Maira get ready for school. Abhir and Kiara drop her off, and on the way, Maira lightens the mood by teasing them about behaving like a couple. The banter adds a sweet, sibling-like charm to the episode, offering viewers a breather before the emotional scenes that follow.

At college, Armaan and Abhira spend time together, listening to each other's favourite playlists. Music once again becomes a bridge between them, reminding both of their shared bond and unspoken affection.

Abhira starts to feel the same warmth for Armaan that she once did, while Armaan expresses his growing fondness by gifting her white roses-her newfound favourite. Later, she receives a message from him asking if she liked the flowers, a gesture that subtly reignites their old chemistry.

As the evening unfolds, Armaan's roommates inform him that Karva Chauth is the next day. The mention brings back memories of his past celebrations, stirring up emotions he thought he had buried. At the same time, Maira calls Abhira and asks if she plans to observe Karva Chauth. Abhira replies thoughtfully that since she and Armaan are no longer married, she cannot keep the fast. Her honesty highlights her internal conflict-torn between moving on and the lingering feelings she still holds.

ABHIRA AND HER ROOMMATES ENJOY SARGI PREPARED BY ARMAAN

However, in a touching twist, Armaan's roommates bring out an induction stove, and Armaan begins preparing sargi-a pre-dawn meal traditionally eaten before the Karva Chauth fast-for Abhira. His silent effort reflects his deep care and lingering love for her, even without words.

Elsewhere, the women at the Poddar house gather to eat sargi together, upholding the family's festive spirit. Meanwhile, Manisha sneaks into Kiara's room while she's asleep, suspecting her of being involved in drugs. Manoj catches her and stops her, reminding her that they must trust Kiara and not jump to conclusions. This parallel subplot adds an element of suspense and family tension to the otherwise emotional episode.

The episode closes on a warm note as Abhira and her roommates enjoy the sargi lovingly prepared by Armaan and his friends. The gesture speaks louder than words, leaving Abhira thoughtful-and hinting that their story may be far from over. With Karva Chauth around the corner, fans can expect an episode filled with love, longing, and emotional revelations as Abhira and Armaan's journey continues to unfold.