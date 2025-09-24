Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers September Week 4: Abhira REJECTS Armaan’s Love Confession - Check REASON

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Fans of Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for an exciting ride as the show heads into a series of dramatic twists. In the upcoming episodes, Armaan finally confesses his love to Abhira, opening up about past misunderstandings.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN UPCOMING TRACK (SEPTEMBER WEEK 4) OF YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI?

However, Abhira, still deeply hurt, rejects him firmly, saying it is too late to revive their love, leaving viewers curious about how this emotional tension will unfold.

The cultural festival at the resort brings more drama as Abhira, Dadi, and Maira clash with the rival manager during registration. With her sharp wit and confident demeanor, Abhira shuts him down, surprising everyone. Using a clever act, the trio, along with Armaan, outsmarts the arrogant manager, turning what seemed like a defeat into a secret victory and saving the resort from embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Maira's determination inspires Abhira, strengthening their bond. At the same time, Geetanjali tries to get close to Armaan, but he firmly resists, maintaining his distance. Just as tensions rise, sudden screams outside the resort shock everyone. A terrified couple claims their room is haunted, sparking panic and chaos among the guests. Abhira, misinterpreting seeing Geetanjali with Armaan, feels deeper heartbreak, while Maira struggles with her fragile health amid the commotion.

ABHIRA, ARMAAN, DADI SA, AND MAIRA TEAM TO EXPOSE FORMER MANAGER

As rumors of ghosts and mysterious blood spread, the resort's reputation suffers. Refusing to back down, Abhira insists on investigating the incidents. Together with Armaan, Maira, and Dadi, she discovers that the manager is behind the elaborate tricks. The team hatches a plan during the cultural festival to expose him once and for all.

In a mix of funny mishaps, sweet family moments, and suspenseful twists, Dadi is transformed into a convincingly scary ghost, helping Abhira, Maira, and Armaan execute their plan. The upcoming episodes promise a thrilling combination of humor, suspense, and emotional drama that will keep fans glued to their screens.

