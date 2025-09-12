Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers Sept Week 2, High Points: Armaan Stressed As Dadi Takes Abhira, Maira Away

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: In the upcoming episodes of Rohit Purohit and Smaridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, viewers are in for a dramatic turn as Dadi takes bold steps to protect Abhira and uncover long-hidden secrets. The story picks up when Dadi courageously exposes the corrupt rules at Abhira's old resort.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLTA HAI SPOILERS: HIGH POINTS OF SEPTEMBER 2025 WEEK 2

Her actions leave everyone shocked as Abhira is declared the new owner. Seeing the resort's walls filled with old memories, Abhira gets emotional. A familiar kitchen sound even pulls her deeper into memories of her past.

Meanwhile, Maira tries to hide the truth from Armaan during a phone call, but Dadi doesn't hold back. She reveals the fraud committed by the corrupt manager and fires him on the spot. This leads to a dramatic turn when the entire staff quits in support of the fired manager, forcing Dadi to make a tough decision. Abhira and Maira, caught in the middle, feel increasingly anxious about what might happen next.

Elsewhere, Armaan panics upon learning that Dadi secretly took Abhira and Maira away without informing him. His fear grows as Abhira's anxiety spirals out of control during their journey. Armaan feels helpless when his own father refuses to assist in tracking their whereabouts, compelling him to vow to find them on his own.

ARMAAN BLASTS GEETANJALI AS SHE PLANS THEIR HONEYMOON

Adding to the tension, Armaan's frustration boils over when he lashes out at Geetanjali over her honeymoon plans. Vidya quickly steps in, reminding him of his duties as a husband, and demands an apology. The situation worsens when Tanya stokes Geetanjali's pain by claiming Abhira will always overshadow her. The confrontation escalates, resulting in Vidya and Geetanjali clashing before Geetanjali storms out.

With emotions running high and relationships tested, the upcoming episodes promise intense drama, heartfelt moments, and unexpected twists that will keep fans eagerly waiting.