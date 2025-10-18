Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan-Abhira Remarry; THIS Character Re-Enters As New Villain - New Promo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Star Plus' iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of Indian television's longest-running and most loved series, winning hearts with its timeless stories and memorable characters. Over the years, the show has introduced new leads and celebrated countless milestones, becoming a true household name.

Among its most captivating storylines is the love story of Armaan and Abhira, which fans have followed with bated breath.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI PROMO: ARMAAN-ABHIRA REMARRY

The latest promo reveals a major twist: after seven years of separation due to unforeseen troubles, Armaan and Abhira are finally remarried. Their joyous return to the house is met with warm welcomes from Kaveri Poddar aka Dadi Jii. Abhira is all smiles as she reunites with Armaan, thrilled to be back together and celebrate Diwali with their daughter, Myra.

Fans are delighted to see the couple's second chance at happiness, hoping for a peaceful and joyful chapter in their lives.

OLD ENEMY RE-ENTERS ARMAAN-ABHIRA'S LIVES

But just as the family basks in bliss, dark clouds loom over their happiness. The promo teases the shocking return of Yuvraj, the show's cunning villain played by Gaurav Sharma. With a chilling warning, he declares that the joy is short-lived, hinting at his sinister plans to take Abhira back to Lanka and disrupt their lives. His unexpected comeback promises a whirlwind of challenges, putting Armaan and Abhira's love story to the ultimate test.

The tension raises burning questions for fans: Is this the beginning of the end for their hard-earned happiness? Can Armaan and Abhira overcome Yuvraj's schemes and protect their family? The latest promo leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, eager to witness how love, courage, and resilience will shape the couple's next chapter.

Don't miss the Drama! Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on 21st October at 9:30 PM only on Star Plus.