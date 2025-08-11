Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Aug 11: Armaan Disguises Himself As A Punjabi Teacher To Help Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), deeply moved, thanks Maira for giving her a fair chance to participate in the prestigious dance competition in tonight's (August 11) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For her, this isn't just about winning-it's about proving herself and honoring the opportunity she's been granted. However, at the Poddar house, tensions are far from calm.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 11 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

Armaan (Rohit Puorhit) and Geetanjali engage in a sharp confrontation, with Armaan accusing her of constantly meddling in matters between Abhira and Maira. He believes her interference is creating unnecessary rifts. Geetanjali, on the other hand, firmly defends her stance, blaming Armaan for taking away Maira's happiness by insisting she stay with Abhira, thereby dividing her focus and dreams.

Elsewhere, Kiara pays a visit to Abhir. She encourages him to return to music and perform again in Udaipur, reminding him of the joy and recognition it once brought him. Abhir, however, feels his time has passed, saying that by now, people must have forgotten him. Kiara refuses to let him give up so easily and urges him to try at least once more.

ARMAAN TRIES TO HELP ABHIRA IN A UNIQUE WAY

During her visit, Kiara notices Abhira struggling to adjust to a different dance form, clearly finding it difficult to learn the classical steps. Concerned, she returns to the Poddar house and informs Armaan about Abhira's challenges. Determined to help her, Armaan hatches an unusual plan-he disguises himself as a Punjabi dance teacher and visits Abhira, pretending to be a stranger willing to train her.

At first, his plan seems to work, but in conversation, Armaan accidentally mentions Dadisa's name-something no outsider should know. Abhira immediately grows suspicious, catching him in the lie. Confronting him, she accuses him of being deceitful. Armaan tries to explain, saying his only motive was to help her improve and ultimately win Maria's heart through her performance.