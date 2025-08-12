Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 12: Abhira Learns About Maira’s Hidden Phone - BIG TWIST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: In tonight's (August 12) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan (Rohit Purohit), cleverly disguised as a lively Punjabi dancer, comes to Abhira's (Samridhii Shukla) aid by helping her practice dance moves. He even teaches her Maira's favourite steps, making sure she can impress her.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI AUGUST 12 WRITTEN UPDATE: HERE'S WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TODAY'S EPISODE

As the practice session continues, Maira unexpectedly walks in and immediately becomes suspicious about the identity of the dancer. Trying to confirm her doubts, she begins questioning him about dance-related topics. However, Abhira quickly steps in to shield Armaan, diverting Maira's attention and advising her to go back to her studies instead.

Meanwhile, Kiara has a heartfelt moment in front of Charu's photograph, speaking to her as if she were still present. She shares that she has recently been promoted but is unsure about the next steps in her career. She asks Charu for a sign to guide her decision.

KIARA AGREES TO BECOME ABHIR'S MANAGER; WILL HE FALL IN LOVE WITH HER?

Just then, in a symbolic twist, Kiara's promotion papers get carried away by the wind and land on Abhir's jacket, which is hanging inside the cupboard - a sign that fate may be pushing her towards working with him. Taking this as an answer from Charu, Kiara meets Abhir and decides to officially take on the role of his manager.

Later, in Maira's room, Abhira notices a phone vibrating persistently. Curious, she searches for it and is shocked to find it hidden inside the teddy bear Maira has been carrying everywhere. Upon checking, she discovers a string of suspicious messages from Geetanjali. Alarmed and eager to get answers, Abhira wastes no time and rushes to the Poddar house to confront Geetanjali directly.