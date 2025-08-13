Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 13: BIG FIGHT Between Abhira-Geetu; Who Will Win Competition?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today Episode: Tensions rise in the Poddar house when Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Geetanjali get into a heated argument over Maira in tonight's (August 13) episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhira accuses Geetanjali of giving a secret phone to Maira and playing with her innocence, making her go against her own family.

Geetanjali, however, turns the tables and tells Abhira that instead of blaming her, she should actually thank her-because it was only after her conversation with Maira that the little girl agreed to stay in the Goenka house.

Their clash is interrupted when Armaan (Rohit Purohit) steps in. Unable to tolerate Geetanjali's manipulation, he confronts her directly, blaming her for brainwashing Maira. In a firm tone, he declares that no one from the house will take part in the upcoming dance competition.

But Abhira, knowing how much Maira loves dancing, pleads with Armaan to reconsider. She insists that the competition makes Maira happy and that her joy should come before personal differences.

Eventually, the preparations begin, but the tension remains. Abhira and Geetanjali decide to practice separately for their dance face-off.

While Geetanjali is rehearsing, Dadu approaches her, expressing his disapproval of competing against Abhira's mother. Geetanjali, however, emotionally convinces him that his support is crucial for her to win Maira back, and he reluctantly agrees to stand by her.

ARMAAN QUITELY SIDES WITH ABHIRA IN DANCE COMPETITION

Meanwhile, Abhira throws herself into rigorous practice, rehearsing late into the night. The next morning, Maira catches her in the middle of practice and curiously asks why she has been working so hard. Abhira smiles and tells her that she wants to take part in this competition with her, and that's the reason she's putting in all this effort.

While talking, Maira notices her phone with Abhira and apologises, revealing that it was Geetu who had given it to her. Abhira takes the opportunity to patiently explain to Maira that secrets should never be kept from parents. Maira listens and agrees, showing signs of understanding.

The big day arrives at the Poddar house. Both Abhira and Geetanjali gear up for the competition. Before stepping forward, Vidya hands Abhira a spoonful of curd and sugar as a good luck ritual. Maira, not wanting Geetu to feel left out, requests Vidya to do the same for her.

In front of everyone, Maira innocently declares that Geetu will win the competition. However, Armaan quietly sides with Abhira, handing her their good luck tortoise and wishing her all the best, hinting at where his true support lies.